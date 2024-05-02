Stolen Mercedes dumped and torched in East Albury laneway

A stolen Mercedes Benz has been torched in an East Albury laneway.
Firefighters were called to Fuller Lane, off Cadell Street, about 5.30am on Thursday.
The white vehicle was dumped at the back of houses and was destroyed during the May 2 blaze.
The Victorian registered car was extinguished by firefighters.
A man on Sunday night reported seeing a white Mercedes travelling at high speed in central Albury with a Subaru.
It's unclear if it was the same vehicle that was torched.
"Just a heads up I witnessed a white Mercedes Benz and a black Subaru fly past me heading to the lights at the end of Young Street where The Good Guys is and ran the red light," the man said on April 28.
One person on Facebook said their friend's Mercedes had been stolen from central Albury three weeks earlier.
Another person said they had seen the Mercedes and Subaru on the Hume Highway on Sunday night and that both were "flying".
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
It was a busy night for Albury firefighters, with trucks and trailers at a North Albury business also burnt on May 2.
