The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Caught out defying driving ban, 'belligerent' man refused to hand over keys

By Albury Court
May 2 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Ian John
Adam Ian John

He got bail after being charged by police on the proviso he didn't drive, so when they caught him out Adam Ian John lost his cool.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.