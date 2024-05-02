Caught out defying driving ban, 'belligerent' man refused to hand over keys

He got bail after being charged by police on the proviso he didn't drive, so when they caught him out Adam Ian John lost his cool.
The 41-year-old had just pulled into the West End Plaza car park in central Albury when officers, who had followed him, approached.
John immediately showed signs of being "agitated and nervous" as they questioned him - on March 15, about 6.40pm - over his bail conditions.
Firstly, Albury Local Court has heard, he was asked how he got to the shopping centre.
"In my car," he replied.
And in what seat did he sit?
"The driver's seat," John said.
That's all it took for police to then make the decision to take him into custody.
"(John) became heightened, argumentative and belligerent after police informed he was under arrest, and clenched his keys in his hand," police told magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
John, who pleaded guilty to resisting police, was asked to hand over his keys, but instead he put his hands behind his back and indicated he wouldn't.
Police repeated their direction, then took hold of John's arms to restrain him.
John then "tensed-up" and began screaming at the officers, who again grabbed him while he continued to refuse their directions.
Eventually, police had to take him to the ground "due to his escalating behaviour" and demand he drop the keys.
But John again continued to fight the request, with his hands closed together to keep hold of the keys and "resist police obtaining control".
He then brought his hands to his chest, again keeping the keys out of reach.
Police were forced to use a baton to get John to release the keys from his hands, then placed him in handcuffs.
Earlier, police were driving on Thurgoona Street, Albury, heading north towards Pemberton Street, when they saw Johns car pull out of the driveway of the public housing flats.
They immediately identified him and knew he wasn't allowed to drive, so followed his car east on Stanley Street and then turned on their vehicle's warning lights and siren.
John has a history of recent offending, including taking part in a home invasion.
In 2020, he bit a police officer's hand during an attempted arrest after neighbours reported he was abusing his wife.
Ms McLaughlin said she noted "the drug abuse issues obviously at play here".
"It was a significant but not serious example of the offending," she said.
Ms McLaughlin said John was someone who continued to have a need for ongoing supervision to address those issues.
She told him that unless he was able to overcome that abuse of illicit drugs, his prospects for rehabilitation were not positive.
John was convicted and placed on a seven-month, supervised community corrections order.
