YOUR SAY: The demise of 'a flash in the pan gimmick' hardly a surprise

By Letters to the Editor
May 3 2024 - 10:00am
Bonza's inaugural flight into Albury-Wodonga from the Sunshine Coast arrived at Albury airport on Friday, April 7, 2023. Picture by Mark Jesser
Flying for fun is hard to justify

While the demise of any business is usually a sad thing, when it's an airline that's not so bad. Ultimately I'd like to see all airlines shrink as we do less and less air travel. All air travel is damaging the climate, and flying for fun is hard to justify.

