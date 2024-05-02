Two days looming of trains replaced by buses

Buses will replace trains on the Albury line on Saturday, May 4, and Monday, May 6.
The first disruption has been prompted by works being conducted by the Australian Rail Track Corporation, while the latter is related to the Inland Rail project.
V/Line is warning trains from Albury (12.51pm and 5.27pm) and Melbourne (6.02pm) will be substituted for coaches on Saturday.
There will also be disruptions to XPT runs with the work related to the Port of Melbourne doing signalling upgrades in the metropolitan area which necessitate the closure of the line on Saturday from 2pm.
On Monday, contractors involved with Inland Rail will take possession of the North East track from 3am to 9pm, resulting in V/Line and XPT services being in bus form.
The move will allow major work to occur in the Wangaratta rail precinct.
The north-west abutment of the Green Street bridge, which was removed in February, will be demolished, while its south-east counterpart will have its top cut off.
Inland Rail program delivery director Ed Walker said the activity would also be supplemented with other works that include provisions for the new pedestrian underpass pump station.
"Our contractor, McConnell Dowell, will be demolishing the remaining sections of the Green Street bridge, moving ahead with the construction of the second west platform and starting work at the entrance to the station," Mr Walker said.
"We will not be scheduling work for 24 hours-a-day like we did earlier in the year, but there will be some disruption to travellers and motorists.
"Work is progressing quickly in Wangaratta with lots of construction activity in the coming weeks."
That includes an array of tasks that will occur between May 10 and 24 that will not require the closure of the rail corridor.
They are centred on the main entrance to the station which will undergo a makeover.
The southern vehicle entrance to the terminal from Norton Street will be shut over that time with the northern access point to remain open.
The cutting, known as the dive, which once housed the standard gauge track has been filled in with soil and a pedestrian bridge across it will be removed.
A temporary walkway will be installed as a replacement ahead of further beautification of that area.
The Inland Rail works are prompted by the desire to eventually have double-stacked freight trains travel from Melbourne to Brisbane.
