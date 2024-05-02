Albury police seek help to find wanted man Brian Leslie Bates

Albury police officers are seeking help to locate wanted man Brian Leslie Bates.
Officers released an image of Bates, who has warrants out for his arrest, on Wednesday, May 1.
Police did not say what the warrants relate to.
"He is known to frequent the Albury area," a spokesman said.
"If you have any information, please call Albury Police Station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
"All information can be provided anonymously."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.