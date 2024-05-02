The power of sport unites communities

I'm a little embarrassed to admit that when Neale Daniher was diagnosed with motor neurone disease just over a decade ago, I didn't know much about MND.
In fact, apart from knowing that it wasn't good, I knew next to nothing.
Of course, that's all changed in the past 10 years, with the former AFL coach not only raising awareness of the disease that he calls "the beast", but also millions and millions of dollars through FightMND.
There can be no question that the power of sport - and how it unites communities - has played a role in raising awareness of MND and money to help find a cure.
That's as true on the national stage as it is here on the Border, with Brock-Burrum hosting a "Big Freeze" event next month in support of one of their own in David Schilg.
Mr Schilg isn't interested in a "woe is me" story but, like Daniher, he wants to be a "messenger for the greater good".
I've known Dave since I was a teenager, going to school with his sons and playing footy and cricket with and against them, too.
It was a privilege to be trusted to tell Dave's story.
I, like the rest of the Border community, wish him the best in this fight against "the beast" and hope the Saints' "Big Freeze" day is a huge success.
Thanks for reading. I hope you have a fantastic Friday.
