'So Sydney-orientated it's not funny': Planning set-up frustrates councillor

The NSW government should split its planning bureaucracy between regional areas and Sydney, a Border builder and councillor says.
Andrew Kennedy expressed his frustration with the existing set-up during Federation Council's meeting on Tuesday, April 30.
"All the planning stuff is so Sydney-orientated it's not funny," the Mulwala building company chief said.
"There should be a separate part for the country because ... we don't live on top of each other in the country, in Sydney they do, there's neighbours that can touch each other through the fence.
"I don't know how you do it, but there should be two different divisions, I think, rural and city."
Cr Kennedy was speaking during a debate about beefing up Federation Council's planning department, which has been criticised for delays amid a shortage of resources.
The council agreed at the meeting to allocate an extra $630,346 per annum in its draft long-term financial plan to fund positions and training.
That is expected to result in a minimum of two to three extra staff.
Federation is also seeking $2.8 million from the federal government's housing support program to help with a growth management strategy, methods to contain costs on dwelling applications and improving IT systems.
The council's director planning place and sustainability Susan Appleyard flagged the outstanding workload in her agenda report for the meeting.
It includes 76 development applications, 40 construction certificate applications, 13 occupation certificates, six subdivision works certificates and 22 applications under section 68 of the Local Government Act.
Council general manager Adrian Butler reiterated the demands.
"There's just a glaring need now for what you call day-to-day DAs and construction certificates and plumbing approvals and all that to be done quicker," Mr Butler said.
"It's as much about getting all the current stuff that doesn't need new sewer plants and new water mains out to a new zoned area, as critical as the new growth is we can't even get our own estates where people want to build sheds on and things like that through in a quick enough time."
Deputy mayor Shaun Whitechurch said the public would want to see improvements over coming months.
"Yes we've approved this and we're looking at making it all happen, but the people want to see things happen," Cr Whitechurch said.
"Moving forward we want the new council to be sitting here in six or seven months' time, saying how easy it is to now to get a shed put up on a block of land."
Risk implications cited if the planning boost was not approved were "lack of housing, loss of income, economic downturn, staff mental and physical wellbeing".
