'So Sydney-orientated it's not funny': Planning set-up frustrates councillor

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
May 3 2024 - 6:00am
The urban sprawl of Sydney where the density of housing is markedly different to regional areas. Federation councillor Andrew Kennedy believes that gap should be reflected in the NSW government's planning adminstration.
The NSW government should split its planning bureaucracy between regional areas and Sydney, a Border builder and councillor says.

Journalist

