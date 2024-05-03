The Border Mail
Festival attendee unaware he was selling drugs to undercover police officer

By Court Reporter
May 3 2024 - 10:00am
The Wodonga court heard Billy Haynes had offered a gram of ketamine to an undercover policeman at a music festival.
A festival attendee who sold ketamine to an undercover detective before being found with drugs and cash has been hit with a heavy fine.

