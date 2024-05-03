Lavington's big 'little' rooster, it's all in the name, of course

At 191cms and 105kgs, Lavington recruit Tim Oosterhoff is actually a 'little' Rooster.
The Central Coast product brought his nickname Rooster with him to the Ovens and Murray Football League and it's caught on with team-mates.
But, alas, there's no special or humourous background.
"It's simply from my last name," he laughed.
"There's no story, my old man was called Rooster because of our name, so they started calling me that, I like it better than Tim, I guess."
The nickname might not have a story attached to it, but Oosterhoff's impact on Lavington is worth writing home about.
The Panthers lacked a key forward last year, but the 26-year-old has provided a target.
In 2023, Lavington didn't have a 'dump' kick to a big full-forward, so they had to take the more difficult options of finding a player even further out or wider, which played a role in the club's inaccuracy.
Oosterhoff, who also spent time with Swan Districts in the WAFL, playing reserve grade, has kicked 12 goals in the four games, including four against premiers Yarrawonga.
"It (Lavington) has been thoroughly enjoyable, it's such a good environment to be a part of, everyone is there for the right reasons and doing their best to help the team," he explained.
"I'm just trying to play my role in the team, that's the biggest thing, not thinking about anything else, the goals will come, my focus is on getting to every contest."
Lavington was quiet over the off-season in recruiting and is running with a young team.
"I'm definitely feeling like one of the older guys with all the young people we have, I've never felt that before," he offered.
After a bitterly disappointing loss to Wodonga Raiders on Good Friday, the Panthers have played some superb football, including the shock 21-point win over grand finalists Albury in round three.
Lavington sits a win outside the top five, but would join Albury on 12 points if it can upset the undefeated Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday.
"I think we like being underdogs to be honest, when people start writing us off, we tend to play better with no expectations, we're looking forward to the underdog factor for this weekend," he revealed.
Lavington will host Rovers in the only game of the weekend to complete the Anzac round.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.