Ripper Rita, a club championship title at 90 and an 'OBE' to boot

Wodonga Golf Club's Rita Quanchi has won her first club championship - at 90.
Rita even has an OBE to her name.
"Yeah, over bloody eighty," she laughed.
"A handful of us received OBE's last year, so I'm not sure what I will get now that I'm in my 90s."
The nonagenarian doesn't look like slowing down either after recently claiming the women's C grade championship.
"The ladies tell me I'm boring because I go up the middle," the 32-handicapper said.
It's a long way from the 35-year-old who took up the game when the youngest of her four children went to school.
"There were three of us and we started at Blighty, sheep-track course, a nine-hole course and we went there because we were just beginners," she recalled.
"Then after 12 months, we thought we'd go in and play with the big girls (laughs)."
Rita's late husband Doug managed Millers Supermarkets, so the family moved around the Riverina and Border areas, such as Finley, Echuca and Wagga.
It's where Rita claimed her hole in one.
"It was on the 18th at the Country Club, with the lake (Lake Albert) just on the left of the hole," she explained.
"We lived just off the course, on the 13th hole, so we'd get in the cart and jump straight on the course."
The family moved to Wodonga in 2022 and while Rita had never previously won a club championship, she's made a habit of winning various competitions, including monthly medals and foursomes championships.
But like all golfers, the club title is the dream.
And it was done with a new putter after it was misplaced.
Now for those non-golfers, a putter can be like a best friend, you are lost without a good one.
"One of the ladies said, 'seeing as though Rita is turning 90, it would be nice to do something'," Wodonga Golf Club's Amanda Smedley suggested.
"Rita was playing with her husband's older putter, so I said to the girls, 'she's lost her putter, so why don't we get together and buy her one'?"
Now Rita has a new friend.
"I was gobsmacked. The ladies say now, 'how's your new putter'? I say, 'I kiss it, it's so good'," she laughed.
