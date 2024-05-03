The Border Mail
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Glenroy and Lavington homes sold on otherwise quiet day of auctions

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
May 3 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A modern four-bedroom home on Billson Place in Glenroy's Norris Park estate was snapped up at auction on Friday, May 3. Picture supplied
A modern four-bedroom home on Billson Place in Glenroy's Norris Park estate was snapped up at auction on Friday, May 3. Picture supplied

Two Border properties have new owners after seven residential auctions were conducted on Friday, May 3.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.