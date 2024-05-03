Glenroy and Lavington homes sold on otherwise quiet day of auctions

Two Border properties have new owners after seven residential auctions were conducted on Friday, May 3.
A four-bedroom home on Billson Place in Glenroy's Norris Park estate needed just two bids from the public to reach its sale price of $750,000.
An opening offer of $700,000 was accepted for the property, before Ray White Albury North auctioneer Alex Pattaro quickly upped it to $745,000 with a vendor bid.
An increase from the original bidder to $750,000 was enough to get the property on the market and ultimately secure it.
Set on 820 square metres of land, Mr Pattaro said the new buyer had the "opportunity to move on in and start to enjoy everything the home has to offer" given its modern design.
"It has a large entertaining area and is a wonderful family home," he said.
"It's a great result for all parties involved."
The agency also had success with a three-bedroom house on Manns Street in Lavington, north of Kaitlers Road, which sold for $477,000 after plenty of back and forth between two parties.
A first-up offer of $440,000 was followed by two $10,000 rises to get it to $460,000.
Mr Pattaro then placed a vendor bid of $465,000 for the home, which also boasts an in-ground swimming pool.
The previous leader then returned with a move to $466,000, but the second party responded with $470,000 call.
A further jump to $472,000 got the property on the market, but it didn't spell the end of the auction as the pair continued to exchange small offers.
After a $1000 rise to $473,000, and two more $2000 bids, the hammer finally fell at $477,000.
"It is a solid brick home on a generous 841 square metres," Mr Pattaro said.
"You've got that lovely in-ground pool and alfresco area."
Ray White Albury North passed in a Springdale Heights house on Goldsworthy Street for $740,000 and a four-bedroom place in Lavington's Eyre Court for $675,000, while no bids came for a renovated five-bedroom home on Northern View Drive in West Albury.
A 4000-square metre block on Abbott Drive in Lavington, near Urana Road, passed in for $345,000, while 714 square metres of vacant land on Wingara Street in North Albury didn't exceed a vendor bid of $175,000.
Meanwhile, a 2800-square-metre block of land able to be developed for commercial or residential purposes was passed in at auction.
Auctioneer William Bonnici, of First National Real Estate, put forward a vendor bid of $800,000 to open proceedings, but there was no further advances.
"I know that a lot of locals here at Baranduda are keen for a tavern or a pub. The opportunities are endless, whether it be townhouses like there are across the road or something like a medical centre," he said.
"We've got more than 2800 square metres of land here in one of the fastest growing suburbs in the Wodonga municipality.
"There's a new IGA just up the road and here in Sage Court we've got the beauty of having a general services area for decades that has done well.
"The community centre as well as the indoor pool are just behind and this land is just crying out for a little bit of development, right in the heart of Baranduda."
Mr Bonnici said it had been a strong campaign and that there was strong interest from parties unable to purchase under auction conditions.
