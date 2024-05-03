Well done Jess, everyone in the O and M fraternity loves having you back

The Ovens and Murray Football League's 'comeback kid' jokingly claims the best part of his senior return was not copping any flak from team-mates over his glasses.
Seven months after Jess Koopman's life hung in the balance after a firework exploded during Yarrawonga's premiership celebrations, he was back with those team-mates in the 51-point win over Corowa-Rutherglen last Sunday.
"It was pretty good, I've got a few of the lads that made it pretty easy to come back, there wasn't much stuff getting talked about my glasses, so that was pretty good," he laughed.
Koopman now wears 'Mason Cox-type' glasses to help with the sun's glare after he suffered 18 facial fractures last September.
"For the first three months I reckon I was no chance, I just kept getting good news every month and it was all good from there," the 28-year-old replied when asked if he thought he would ever play again.
Koopman had a handful of surgeries and while he will find out more in the next month or so on further potential operations, he's confident they won't be needed.
The next step now is regaining a permanent spot in the Pigeons' star-studded list after he started in reserve grade.
"It's always the aim, but you've got to get a kick to stay in," he laughed.
An enormously popular member of the club, the pacy forward wanted to praise the tight-knit Pigeons' support.
"The club has been really good, which has been great for me, I can't complain," he offered.
And the Pigeons released a statement to highlight how every single member of the club was delighted with the comeback story.
"While Jess has been training and playing for a while now, his return to the 1st XVIII was a significant milestone. The YFNC hopes that so many of you who have ridden this journey back felt the joy of seeing Jess at 2pm last Sunday. Further, the club, and on behalf of Jess and his family, would like to acknowledge our league, many of our competitor clubs and their sponsors (even our fiercest on-field rivals) for the offers to help in various forms over the last months. It was a humbling reminder that our clubs connect us more than they divide us."
Yarrawonga has the second part of the split round off and is away to the big improvers North Albury on Saturday, May 11.
