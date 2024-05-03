Well done Jess, everyone in the O and M fraternity loves having you back

"While Jess has been training and playing for a while now, his return to the 1st XVIII was a significant milestone. The YFNC hopes that so many of you who have ridden this journey back felt the joy of seeing Jess at 2pm last Sunday. Further, the club, and on behalf of Jess and his family, would like to acknowledge our league, many of our competitor clubs and their sponsors (even our fiercest on-field rivals) for the offers to help in various forms over the last months. It was a humbling reminder that our clubs connect us more than they divide us."