Koopman's remarkable comeback story continues

It's The Border Mail sports reporter Georgia Smith here with this week's footy newsletter.
Just seven months ago, Jess Koopman found himself in an unimaginable position after the Pigeons' post-premiership celebrations took a devastating turn. Now the 'comeback kid's' return story is one that will be celebrated by the entire Ovens and Murray League.
There's no denying this Bushranger's heart beats red and royal blue. As Brenton Surrey prepares for a major milestone with Beechworth this weekend, he takes a walk down memory lane.
And after finding his football career at a crossroads, a former Swan has detailed how he came to land in the Hume League this season.
