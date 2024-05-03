Two cars dumped and set on fire on Border within 24 hours

A car has been dumped in Wodonga parkland and set on fire, the second such Border incident in less than 24 hours.
The Ford Fairmont was found alight at Dr James Taverney Park, off Gardner Street in Wodonga, about 7.40pm on Thursday.
The vehicle didn't have plates attached.
Police and firefighters attended the scene during the May 2 incident.
The car was gutted by the flames.
It followed a 5.30am blaze on a laneway in East Albury on the same day.
A stolen white Mercedes Benz was dumped and torched on Fuller Lane, near Cadell Street.
The vehicle is believed to be the same car that had been seen driving dangerously around Albury.
Multiple people had reported seeing the car at high speeds in the previous days.
Anyone with information about the incidents can call 1800 333 000.
