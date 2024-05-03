The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Two cars dumped and set on fire on Border within 24 hours

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated May 3 2024 - 11:53am, first published 10:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A car has been dumped in Wodonga parkland and set on fire, the second such Border incident in less than 24 hours.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.