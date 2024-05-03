A MILESTONE LIKE NO OTHER: '400 games on and I still get nervous'

They say time flies when you're having fun.
While the thought of playing 400 A-grade games seems unimaginable for many, Lockhart stalwart Bec Mathews insists the milestone has 'just crept up' on her.
When the Demons' playing coach steps on court against Murray Magpies this weekend, it's believed she will become the first netballer in Hume League history to reach 400 A-grade games at the same club.
It's a feat that is also unheard of in neighbouring leagues the Ovens and Murray and Tallangatta District.
Despite her unrivalled A-grade experience, Mathews admits she still gets jitters before a game.
"I'm nervous, but I'm nervous before any game anyway," she said.
"But I'm so excited, it's a pretty cool achievement and something that I never thought would come around.
"It's funny, I've been thinking about it through the week and I can still remember my first A-grade game when I was only 15.
"I wasn't a permanent player in the team that season, but I was in and out of the side.
"I can remember how incredibly nervous I was.
"400 games on and I still get nervous before I go out there."
Success came early for Mathews, who found herself in the Demons' 1997 premiership against Brock-Burrum Saints.
"That grand final, I think the centre had to come off injured and I had to go on," she recalled.
"I was this little young girl who looked up to all of these A-grade players.
"I was pretty intimidated by them, but it was pretty exciting at the same time."
She has gone on to become a five-time premiership player throughout the club's dominant years in 1997, 1998, 2003, 2004 and 2006.
But having grown up with five brothers, Mathews, nee Wooden, almost never made it to the netball court.
"It's quite funny because way back at the start, I had no intention of playing netball, I was playing football," she said.
"I kicked the footy with the boys out the back.
"Back then, girls weren't really allowed to play footy, so I played until I couldn't play anymore and mum said to me 'well, your options are you can play netball, or I can take you to dancing.'
"So I said 'ah, I think I'll play netball.'
"I tried netball and obviously fell in love with it."
Mathews has played every season of her career with the Demons, having only missed years due to having her daughters, Macey, Evie and Harriet, as well as a stint overseas.
Her daughters are now coming up through the Demons' netball ranks, while the Wooden name has a long tradition at the club, with her brother Abe taking out the league's Azzi Medal last season.
"It's a real family community," Mathews said.
"We're in the thick of it."
So, what's the secret to reaching 400 A-grade games?
"It's a bit of a tricky question," the 42-year-old said.
"It has really just crept up on me, but I suppose it's the love of the game.
"Each season rolls around and I don't ever second guess whether I'm going to play or not, I just naturally assume I'll be able to.
"I think that's one thing, just the love of the game and the girls that I'm playing with, getting out there and enjoying it.
"But I think too, as I'm getting a bit older, I just have to keep fit.
"In the off-season, I can't just slack off a bit, which I think is good for me anyway mentally and physically to keep fit."
She also credits the support of her husband, Nick.
As the two-time club A-grade best and fairest winner prepares to receive life membership, she has reflected on all the highlights on the way to this point.
"I suppose the great thing is that I'm still such good friends with the girls I've played with," she said.
"Especially the 03 and 06 grand finals, we're still great mates.
"We had such a great time back then, and now our kids are really good friends.
"I think that's what has stuck for me, just those friendships you form through netball and staying connected. I really take pride in that."
Having now been at the helm of Lockhart's A-grade side for two seasons, while she knows her time on court will eventually come to an end, there's no end in sight in regards to her involvement at the club.
"Whatever it is, I definitely will be involved for a long time to keep the club going," she said.
"I think it's really important for the community.
"I'm not sure whether I'll be playing, but I'll definitely be there for a long time yet."
