Mount Albert Grammar's a famous NZ school, now Sam's out to make mark here

A product of a famous New Zealand school will look to guide Albury Thunder when it hosts Group Nine rugby league competition favourites Wagga Kangaroos on Sunday.
Sam Lulia attended Mount Albert Grammar School, which boasts a host of All Blacks and NRL players, including Sonny Bill Williams.
Given the talent at the school, it was difficult enough to win a place in the team, but the 180cm, 90kg Lulia has played some terrific football, including a premiership in the powerful Fox Memorial Auckland-based competition.
After a first stint in Australia with Altona Roosters from 2015, he's now the key playmaker at the Thunder.
"I organise more, in my youth I was more of a running halfback, but now it's setting up my younger five-eighth (Paul Karaitiana) to have a crack, he's more into running but, at the same time, I love running it as well," the 28-year-old halfback said.
Kangaroos lead the competition with a 3-0 record, racking up an average of 47 points per game.
The home team sits fourth with a 1-1 record and is coming off the bye.
Kangaroos have a number of dangerous players, including captain and five-eighth Nathan Rose, generally considered the league's best player.
It will be a massive test for the classy Karaitiana, while Lulia is opposed to the clever James Smart.
"We really want to test where we are at, although we're not too worried about them, we're more worried about playing our own game," Lulia suggested.
The match starts at 2.35pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.