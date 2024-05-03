The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Mount Albert Grammar's a famous NZ school, now Sam's out to make mark here

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
May 3 2024 - 11:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Lulia is out to make an impact in Group Nine rugby league. Picture by James Wiltshire
Sam Lulia is out to make an impact in Group Nine rugby league. Picture by James Wiltshire

A product of a famous New Zealand school will look to guide Albury Thunder when it hosts Group Nine rugby league competition favourites Wagga Kangaroos on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.