The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Speeding Henty truck driver tipped loaded sheep truck on Hume, 450 killed

Updated May 3 2024 - 11:59am, first published 11:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Hayes outside Albury court during a 2007 appearance. File photo
Brian Hayes outside Albury court during a 2007 appearance. File photo

A Henty truck driver who rolled his vehicle at high speed, killing 450 sheep, has been banned from driving for six months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.