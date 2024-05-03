The moment that had the Cavicchiolo girls 'hooked' on love of game

If there's one thing Fleur Cavicchiolo and her daughters Matilda and Arabella can bond over, it's their love of soccer.
Oh, and the Matildas.
The sister duo have been playing for Wangaratta City FC since 2021 and are lining-up as teammates in the club's under-14s this season, with their mum as team manager.
"We had a few friends playing and me and Arabella and few other of my friends wanted to try it out, so we did and we really liked it," Matilda said.
It marked just the start of the their collective passion for the sport.
"After the girls had been playing for a year, the Matildas were playing in Canberra against New Zealand, so we drove up and went to that match," Fleur said.
"It was so good because there was only like 3000 people there, so we got pictures," Matilda added.
"I think they were hooked after that, and me too," Fleur said.
While Fleur admits she's a "latecomer" to the game, it's something she wished she had of pursued.
"I keep threatening to play," she joked.
"I feel like if there had of been more of an opportunity I would have loved to have played, but I live vicariously through my kids.
"It's a really nice Sunday family day together."
With the Albury Wodonga Football Association set to celebrate its female football round this weekend, it's a good opportunity to reflect on the women paving the way in the competition.
At just 14, Matilda has already had the opportunity to receive some game time in the division one and two women's competitions, while 12-year-old Arabella enjoys playing in defence alongside her sister in the under-14s.
"It's been good to play with the older girls and they can teach me things," Matilda said.
Arabella agreed it's a great way to meet people.
"I've made a lot of friends at the club," she said.
Female participating has grown across the AWFA competition this season in the wake of the success of the Matildas.
"I think that's what's good about soccer, it's such a big team that there's plenty of room for lots of people to play," Fleur said.
"Community sport ticks all the boxes, it's exercise, connections, volunteering and being part of something bigger than yourself."
