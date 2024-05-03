Rod's 1000th match milestone five decades in the making

Rod Sangster learnt a valuable lesson as a blossoming whistleblower that has held him in good stead as one of the most experienced umpires on the Border.
"I came off the ground after umpiring East Lavington one day and there was a supporter in his 60s that said to me 'umpire, I abused you all day but I really thought you did a great job,'" Sangster recalled.
"It was sort of a lightbulb moment for me that a lot of supporters don't care how good of an umpire you are, they are going to abuse you anyway.
"So from that moment, I never took getting abused from the sidelines personally and more part of the job."
Sangster originally started off as a boundary umpire in 1974 before switching to be a field umpire and now boasts more than 40-years experience.
By his own admission, Sangster thought he was 'too small and skinny' to play senior football, so he quit playing as a 17-year-old and started training with the local umpires in Rochester.
"I played junior football but when I was too old to play thirds at 17, I thought I was too small and skinny to play senior football," he said.
"So I started umpiring 50-years ago and have probably umpired for about 40 years after going back playing for six years in my mid-20s.
"I was born in the UK and was raised in Melbourne with my mother Australian and father Scottish.
"I started my umpiring career in Rochester and then had a stint in Gippsland.
"But I've been living on the Border for 35-years where I have been umpiring the whole time."
In a remarkable achievement Sangster will officiate in his 1000th match this weekend when he and close mate Michael McGee take charge of the senior match between Yackandandah and Dederang-MB.
Sangster, 67, said he was immensely proud of the achievement.
"The thing I'm probably proud of most is how long I have been an umpire for, because I started in 1974 and I'm now 67," he said.
"When I started getting close to 1000 matches that was the motivation to keep going.
"But after a bit of reflection, I am still passionate about umpiring.
"Last year I umpired 32 matches for the season and 30 the previous year.
"So I like keeping fit and active and I wouldn't be as fit as I am if I didn't umpire.
"You get to know a lot of people in the different leagues now which is good socially.
"But the thing I cherish the most is the camaraderie with the other umpires.
"You get to mix with a whole range of people of different ages and road trips are a heap of fun and a great way to see the countryside.
"I recall some classic trips with 'Banjo' Pattison who was a real entertainer before he sadly passed away."
Sangster can still recall his first match as an umpire which is one of his more embarrassing moments as a whistleblower.
"I remember my first game was a fourths match at Rochester and I had my whistle and I couldn't bounce the ball for nuts back then," he said.
"Anyway at the start of the second quarter I bounced the ball and the ball went 20m to the left and my whistle 20m to the right.
"I had to make a split second decision: do I try to temporarily umpire without a whistle or go look for the whistle?
"I thought I needed my whistle so the oval was a bit of a cow paddock and the grass was fairly long and I was on my hands and knees looking for it and it probably took me more than a minute to find it."
There have been many highlights for Sangster along the way including umpiring 10 district league grand finals in the TDFL, Hume, O&K, Coreen and Upper Murray leagues.
Sangster said dwindling numbers in not only the umpires ranks but at most football clubs was one of the biggest issues in the modern game.
"Dwindling numbers everywhere is a concern," he said.
"When I first arrived it used to be chock a block at Noreuil Park where we used to train as umpires.
"We used to do every grade in the local leagues including thirds and fourths in the TDFL and Hume leagues.
"But there now seems to be dwindling numbers everywhere and that includes umpires, players, supporters and volunteers."
So how long can Sangster see himself umpiring for now that he has reached the 1000th match milestone?
"I like that I can still run at my age and keep up with the play," he said.
"I have been umpiring two matches on a Saturday sometimes this season because of the lack of numbers.
"You are never going to be perfect but I also like walking off the ground knowing that I made minimal mistakes.
"It's not a bad way to earn a bit of extra pocket money as well, so hopefully I have still got at least a few good seasons of umpiring left in me."
