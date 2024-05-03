Ultimate hospital pass delivered by minister on budget

Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas has ignored questions about funding for Wodonga hospital in next week's budget.
The Border Mail asked the minister, via her office, if there would be specific funding for Wodonga hospital and if so, what would it involve.
In response, one line was provided that was attributable to a government spokesperson.
Benambra MP Bill Tilley said the response from the Labor minister showed "this government treats all who don't fall into lockstep behind them with contempt and disdain".
"Every year they fill their coffers with taxpayers' money, they've just had a windfall with extra GST money but we are not their priority," the Liberal MP said.
"If there was some good news in the budget they wouldn't be offering some glib comment about when the Treasurer is going to deliver the bad news."
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren, whose meeting with Ms Thomas at April's Albury hospital emergency department opening was the subject of shielding by a ministerial staffer, looked at the response through the prism of politics.
"I think that shows government solidarity, that's what that shows to me," Cr Mildren said.
"She's doing what ministers are probably expected to do in regards to those sort of things; particularly budgets, they can't be seen to be jumping the gun on budgets."
Traditionally, governments unveil big spending initiatives, such as infrastructure projects in the lead-up to budgets.
Mr Tilley said in general he expected the budget "will be more about what's being cut than what will be built".
Last year, the Victorian government stated there would be no money related to the Albury hospital upgrade listed in its budget because the project was being overseen by NSW.
However, that fails to answer the question of what is occurring with spending on Wodonga hospital, whose future services and role are unclear in the wake of the new clinical services building planned for Albury.
An entity service plan released publicly as a result of an order by NSW Greens MP Amanda Cohn shows three key considerations for the future of the Wodonga hospital.
They are retention of the emergency department and/or urgent care model, distribution of allied, outpatient and other ambulatory services and network surgical services in the context of existing theatres.
The Border Mail also asked about the possible announcement of an administrative merger of hospitals which was canvassed with Ms Thomas when she visited Albury in April.
No decision has yet been made with an independent expert advisory committee finalising a report to the government.
Mr Tilley noted "there are plenty of rumours suggesting the budget will also include the merger of hospitals as a cost cutting exercise".
"The leaked plans suggest Albury Wodonga Health may come under Shepparton, that will be a disaster," he said.
