Significant surge in participation leads to Border MiniRoos first

For the first time, the Albury Wodonga Football Association has introduced a girls-only under-10 category to its MiniRoos program.
The milestone has come off the back of a significant surge in participation numbers compared to previous years.
With over 1800 registered MiniRoos participants for the 2024 season, AWFA MiniRoos coordinator Kiera Hayes said the program reflects the "vibrant and growing interest in grassroots football."
"The enthusiasm for the MiniRoos program is evident in the swift booking of all grounds and time slots across the association," she said.
"The overwhelming response underscores the program's popularity and the dedication of players, parents and volunteers alike.
"As the demand continues to rise, the AWFA remains committed to providing accessible and engaging opportunities for young football enthusiasts to hone their skills and foster a love for the sport."
The modified version of the game acts as a stepping stone for youngsters to later advance into the AWFA junior ranks.
It follows an overall increase in participation in the association's women's competitions this season, with the division one competition expanding to 11 teams.
The MiniRoos competition will continue this weekend for round two following a successful first round.
The Albury Wodonga Football Association will celebrates its female football round this weekend.
