Man's attack 'caused victim to lose baby', woman pregnant again and 'strangled'

A man who attacked his partner last year, which is believed to have caused her to suffer a miscarriage, has returned to court after allegedly attacking the pregnant woman again.
The 19-year-old victim, who is 12 weeks pregnant, was allegedly grabbed by her throat by the 22-year-old in her Wodonga home on April 28.
"I hope that someone will come and rape you like before," her partner allegedly said.
That attack came 12 days after the man allegedly called her a slut and "the town bike of Wodonga" before punching her.
The Wodonga court heard the victim feared being punched in her stomach during that incident.
The man was arrested on April 30 after allegedly arguing with the woman, refusing to leave her home, and calling her names.
The victim's mother believes the man's attack on her daughter late last year caused her miscarriage.
The woman is again pregnant and Wodonga magistrate Ian Watkins raised concern about the throat grabbing allegation.
Such an action is associated with a high risk of death.
The man is already the subject of an intervention order.
Leading Senior Constable Nick Bakulic was asked in court about his concerns.
"He will continue to offend by breaching the order," the officer replied.
"He's shown that he can't abide by a court order in relation to family violence."
Lawyer Dane Keenes told the court "the penny seems to have finally dropped" for his client.
The 22-year-old man appeared in court on Thursday, May 2, before being told he would be taken back to the cells.
"I object," he said, before being led away.
Prosecutor Les Hare was asked on Friday what the alleged victim thought of the man being bailed.
"She is scared and concerned, which is to be expected," he said, but said the victim was relieved the man wouldn't be in Wodonga.
Mr Watkins bailed the man to Wangaratta and warned any breaches of the intervention order would be treated seriously.
"Think before you act and think before you speak," he said.
The magistrate said while it was very serious offending, there was a risk the man would spend longer on remand than the eventual sentence.
The man must abide by a curfew and will return to court on June 4.
