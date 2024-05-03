Sisterhood shines for Betty's Place: $102,000 and a house bequest

A record $102,000 has been raised to support local victims of domestic and family violence during a packed fundraising lunch at The Boat Shed Lake Hume.
The fifth annual Pre-Mother's Day fundraiser for Betty's Place on May 3 topped the impressive $75,000 raised last year and comes of the back of mass protests across Australia this week demanding an end to violence against women.
More than 185 women (supported by a handful of men) gathered for the event where the generosity flowed as freely as the prosecco with fierce bidding on hot-ticket auction items including jewellery, beach and local holidays, and a luxury snow escape at Astra Falls Creek, which eventually went under the hammer for $8500.
In a surprise announcement, guest speaker and Yes Unlimited chief executive Di Glover also revealed a Wodonga home belonging to the late Jim and Jenny Toole had recently been bequested to Betty's Place.
Mr Toole, who passed away on December 4, 2023, wanted the property left to the local women's refuge as it was formerly the residence of Bob and Betty Mclean, for whom Betty's Place is named.
Mrs McLean, who set up the first women's refuge in that same home, fought tenaciously for years to improve the lot of disadvantaged women on the Border.
It was particularly poignant that Jenny Toole's sisters Trish Crockett and Faye Poy were in attendance at the Betty's Place fundraiser on Friday (their sister passed away eight years previously).
Host Monique Taylor reminded those gathered that "one Australian woman is being killed at the hands of a domestic partner every four days".
And Ms Glover said it was important to remember that domestic and family violence did not just involve physical violence as she reported Yes Unlimited was receiving up to 10 referrals a week from women seeking help to leave violent relationships.
"Violence against women is not always physical - it can involve financial abuse, emotional abuse and coercive control," Ms Glover said.
"And it's been amazing to see people marching in the streets saying enough is enough.
"But here today I'm just overwhelmed by the number of representatives of the Albury-Wodonga community supporting local women."
For businesswoman Rosy Seaton, owner of the Traverse Alpine Group, the fundraiser she started five years ago has now become a "passion project".
She said this year's event came at a "crucial crossroads" for the nation in terms of finding ways to eliminate gendered violence.
"We want everyone to know about it," she said.
"Locally this is a very important fundraiser and we're trying to make Betty's better - and you're the bunch to do it!"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.