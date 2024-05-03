The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Sisterhood shines for Betty's Place: $102,000 and a house bequest

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated May 3 2024 - 5:35pm, first published 5:34pm
Yes Unlimited CEO Di Glover and Boat Shed Lake Hume owner Rosy Seaton at the 2024 Pre-Mother's Day lunch fundraiser for Betty's Place which raised a record-breaking $102,000. Picture Mark Jesser
A record $102,000 has been raised to support local victims of domestic and family violence during a packed fundraising lunch at The Boat Shed Lake Hume.

