We're being treated like mushrooms

"The project scope and 2023 Master Plan Report are informed by the planning recommendations of the Albury Wodonga Health Clinical Services Plan 2022, which outlines the services and future capacity that may be needed to support healthcare delivery in the future. The information on the clinical services outlined in the 2023 Master Plan Report, including bed numbers, is indicative only at this early stage of planning. The final project scope for Albury Wodonga Regional Hospital project will be determined through the planning and design process as it progresses," a Health Infrastructure spokesperson said.