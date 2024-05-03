We're being treated like mushrooms

The sky is blue. Grass is green. Water is wet.
"The (Victorian) Treasurer will hand down the budget on May 7."
There are obvious statements above, three of which a toddler could tell you.
The fourth is how the Victorian government responds when asked, in our opinion, perfectly reasonable questions about the future of our health services on the Border.
The Border Mail put the following questions to Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas:
Now, it's understandable that details will be kept in-house before the budget is revealed, but the government's response to those questions is pathetic.
It's a response which treats the Border public with contempt.
It's not just the Victorian government which is guilty of this, either.
The Border Mail this week put a series of questions to NSW Health Infrastructure about the lack of dialysis services in the region. In its response, the word dialysis wasn't mentioned once, but "plan", or "planning", was half a dozen times:
"The project scope and 2023 Master Plan Report are informed by the planning recommendations of the Albury Wodonga Health Clinical Services Plan 2022, which outlines the services and future capacity that may be needed to support healthcare delivery in the future. The information on the clinical services outlined in the 2023 Master Plan Report, including bed numbers, is indicative only at this early stage of planning. The final project scope for Albury Wodonga Regional Hospital project will be determined through the planning and design process as it progresses," a Health Infrastructure spokesperson said.
Nameless, faceless "spokespeople" delivering nothing statements while the health ministers from both states, Ms Thomas and Ryan Park, avoid the spotlight and treat Border residents like mushrooms.
If you're not aware, that means we're being kept in the dark and fed manure.
We deserve better. Far better.
I hope you have a wonderful weekend.
