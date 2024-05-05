Don't expect shed loads of spending in budget, MP says

Benambra MP Bill Tilley has little faith there will be significant new spending in the Victorian budget for his area and is concerned previously allocated money may disappear.
The Liberal politician says with Victoria's Labor government looking to address a massive financial hole he expects no splashes of cash when the financial plan is delivered on Tuesday, May 7.
In 2023, a big sum was allocated to Tallangatta Primary School for an upgrade expected to be completed in 2025.
"There will be a big watch on whether the $4.1m that was promised for Tallangatta Primary last year will still be there; whether the fox and wild dog bounty will be extended; and Wooragee CFA will almost certainly be overlooked for its desperately needed new sheds," Mr Tilley said.
"I'd have liked some relief for people struggling to pay bills but that too seems unlikely with Labor's staggering record $135 billion debt."
Mr Tilley also queried the government's commitment to Rutherglen projects.
"There is a question over whether the remaining $1.15m for the Rutherglen bypass study will still be there - I believe that it will have disappeared from the budget papers," he said.
"Rutherglen's Barkly Park received about half of what's needed for its redevelopment in last year's budget but both Chiltern and Yackandandah are in desperate need of funding to improve club rooms and change rooms.
"In a perfect world they too would be included among the capital investment program in Tuesday's budget."
Treasurer Tim Pallas last week said it would be a "challenging budget".
"We have never tried to sugar coat this budget," Mr Pallas said.
The Border Mail last week asked Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas what funding for a revamped Wodonga hospital would be in the budget.
A representative replied stating: "The Treasurer will hand down the budget on 7 May."
