'Man with anger issues' accused of death threats to policeman in court

A Beechworth man has been charged after allegedly telling a police officer he would kill him during a bail application.
Ben Hill, 61, stormed out of his January 29 bail application - which related to an alleged bashing with death threats to another man - and allegedly threatened the police informant.
"If I get out of here I'm gonna kill you c---," Hill allegedly told the leading senior constable from the court dock.
The threats were captured on a court recording, and lawyer Marcel White withdrew his client's release application.
"I can't listen to the lies any more, your honour," Hill stated before walking back to the Wodonga police cells.
A much calmer Hill returned to Wodonga court on Friday, May 3, and again sought release.
He had been held in custody after allegedly bashing a former friend with a tree branch at a campsite along Hodgson Creek, on the outskirts of Beechworth, then making threats to kill the man while on bail.
It's alleged Hill eye gouged the fellow camper, punched him, tried to bite him, and threatened another man when he tried to intervene.
"I'm gonna f---en kill ya you weak c---," he allegedly said during the December 9, 2023, incident.
The man had a 14 centimetre long superficial cut to his head where Hill had allegedly hit him with a tree branch or stick.
The victim had previously found his tent slashed in several places and items missing.
Hill was bailed but allegedly threatened the victim several times, including telling him "you're a weak c---, you're a f---en paedophile, I'll f----en kill you" outside the Beechworth IGA about 1.15pm on January 21.
Hill again sought release on Friday, having spent 102 days on remand.
"He wants to have his day in court in regards to proving his side of the story," Mr White said.
Police opposed his release, arguing he was a danger to the community and a risk of interfering with witnesses.
It was argued that Hill's anger management was "clearly an issue".
Mr White said his client could stay out of Beechworth, with Hill's friend offering to house him at his Anderson Street residence in Wodonga.
Magistrate Ian Watkins granted bail and banned Hill from going within 10 kilometres of the town.
Hill will return to court on June 19.
