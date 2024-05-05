The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Man with anger issues' accused of death threats to policeman in court

By Court Reporter
Updated May 6 2024 - 10:09am, first published 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hill allegedly threatened the Beechworth policeman during a Wodonga court bail application. File photo
Ben Hill allegedly threatened the Beechworth policeman during a Wodonga court bail application. File photo

A Beechworth man has been charged after allegedly telling a police officer he would kill him during a bail application.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.