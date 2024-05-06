Wodonga police seek public input into crime and safety issues

Police are again seeking information about people's crime concerns in the Wodonga region.
A survey running throughout May seeks input on the areas police should focus on, how people would like to interact with police, and residents' main safety concerns.
"We don't know what your concerns are unless you tell us," Senior Sergeant Shane Martin said.
"It's an opportunity to voice your concerns.
"It's easy to do and it only takes a short time.
"We use the data with our crime statistics to try to meet the community's priorities.
"It can guide us on how we task."
Previous surveys have attracted more than 200 results and police are keen to increase that number.
"It helps us gauge what the key issues are," Senior Sergeant Martin said.
"I'd just encourage everyone to take part.
"If you don't know how to do it, we're more than happy for you to come into the police station to do it."
Assistant Commissioner Mick Frewen said 1600 people had completed the survey statewide on its first day.
"The survey lies at the heart of Victoria Police's Neighbourhood Policing initiative, which is about listening to and understanding community needs before working with our partners to develop local solutions," he said.
"It provides Victorians with an opportunity to be part of our local decision-making processes, targeting the drivers of crime and key community safety concerns.
"We want to hear from Victorians of all backgrounds.
"The more people who take part, the clearer picture we will have."
The survey is online at engage.vic.gov.au/vicpol-2024 and closes on May 31.
