Ford damaged during suspicious fire outside Wodonga home

Police are investigating an arson attack on a vehicle outside a Wodonga home.
Voices were heard outside a Stevenson Street home before a fire was sparked about 3.15am on Monday, May 6.
A blue Ford Falcon was partially set alight, possibly with the use of accelerant, but the flames didn't fully take hold.
Firefighters attended the scene with police.
Damage is visible to the vehicle, with multiple windows broken.
The interior of the car also appears to be scorched.
Video cameras at the home face the vehicle.
Anyone with information can call police on (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
