He wasn't allowed to drive but did, so now he's not allowed to leave home

A young Glenroy man will be marooned at home for the next four months because he flouted a driving ban to get back behind the wheel.
That came after the 20-year-old was ordered to complete his sentence by way of home detention.
The sentencing of David Robert Curtis had been adjourned after magistrate Sally McLaughlin ordered that he be assessed for his suitability for such an order.
Ms McLaughlin told Curtis in Albury Local Court on Monday, May 6, that he would now be serving a term of imprisonment, as part of an intensive corrections order.
Curtis previously pleaded guilty to the second offence charge of driving while disqualified.
At the time, Ms McLaughlin was told that Curtis had matters before the same court on September 26, 2023, in relation to driving while his licence was suspended.
Curtis was convicted of that offence and disqualified from driving until June 5, 2024.
However, police said Curtis was seen driving a Toyota utility north on David Street, Albury, on January 14 about 12.10pm.
He was stopped for random testing for alcohol and illicit drugs, with both proving negative.
Curtis said he could not produce his licence, but did give police other personal details.
When police made inquiries, they discovered he was a disqualified driver.
