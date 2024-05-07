Armed man accused of hammer threats while in dress too much of a risk to release

A man charged with threatening to smash a teenager's head with a hammer during an armed robbery has been refused bail, with a Wodonga magistrate noting he posed a significant danger to the community.
Dylan Meyers had sought release on Monday, May 6, after allegedly confronting the terrified victim, 16, while wearing a pink dress.
"Oi, give me your f---ing money c---," he allegedly said.
"If you yell I will cave your head in with a hammer."
The court heard the victim was two metres away and was in complete fear.
He allegedly handed over his hat after stating he had no cash.
The teenager and his friends were allegedly chased by Meyers and others.
The incident occurred on September 1, 2023, and Meyers was allegedly found with a homemade slam shotgun during his arrest on the Wangaratta Yarrawonga Road at Peechelba on September 21.
The 23-year-old sought release in Wodonga court last week and the case returned to Wangaratta court on Monday.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said Meyers had first used ice at age 12.
"His personal circumstances sadly paint a picture that is all too typical for young Aboriginal men coming before the courts," he said.
"Profound childhood deprivation.
"His home environment is sadly lacking in the extreme."
Mr Watkins said Meyers had "descended into a life of drug use and mental health issues".
But he said proposed bail conditions and services weren't enough to address the serious risk of violence posed by Meyers.
The magistrate said the 23-year-old would be a serious risk of endangering the safety and welfare of people if released, and refused bail.
The case will return to Wodonga court for a committal on June 12.
