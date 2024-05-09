Multi-million dollar fuel station set to deliver key services to residents

A service station, convenience store and takeaway shop development is expected to open in Baranduda by the end of the year.
Work has begun on the site at the corner of Baranduda and Glenwood boulevards, with underground fuel tanks going in next week.
The $2.2 million project in the hands of construction company Barker Group and development company Nordcon is in the advanced stages of planning.
Nordcon Land's Lauren Pietila said as part of Baranduda's continued growth, the company looked forward to the project's completion.
"We want to make sure the community has the services it needs on an everyday basis," she said.
Ms Pietila said with the new Roxy's Cafe - as well as Saada Remedial Therapies - that just opened and the service station having been approved, the suburb "has some great things coming".
"We've consistently received feedback on the need for a service station close to home," she said.
"We have an experienced operator who is in the advanced stages of their planning.
"There will also be EV chargers onsite, too."
Director of Barker Group Will Barker said it was exciting to be involved.
"It's an outstanding development," he said.
"We believe the area will benefit by gaining a service centre and convenience store and we are proud to be a part of the team to bring this facility to the local community."
