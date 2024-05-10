Couples say 'I do' to a view of their wedding through a different lens

Online content creation is bringing a whole new, social media-friendly side to the Border's wedding industry.
While photographers and videographers have long been an intrinsic part of the scene, the arrival of Instagram and TikTok has changed the dynamic.
One of those making the most of the latest in digital technology is Wodonga content creator Amy Zuber, through her business Behind the Moments.
Ms Zuber said this was definitely a growing trend, as social media had produced a clearly defined boost to the industry
"Social media has definitely been on the rise for content creation for years now," she said.
"There are always new trends and ways to market yourself, with content creation specifically with weddings.
"I know as someone getting married myself, it's a way that we are able to continue to use the content for our own personal use and create what we want from those videos."
Ms Zuber said being a content creator meant a wedding professional could capture more behind-the-scenes moments instead of just a standard overarching video.
"People are wanting those moments for themselves," she said.
"Everyone I've captured has loved the footage, especially because I'm capturing everything that they imagined."
Content creators differed from traditional services, as their footage and photographic stills were mostly captured using an iPhone.
Doing so allowed couples to easily post the photos on social media within a turnaround time of as little as 24 to 48 hours.
Ms Zuber said it was a great way to "capture the moments that are often missed of the bride and groom on their day".
"I have always been into taking photos and videos at friends' birthdays and gatherings," she said.
"Last year I captured one of my best mates' weddings and she loved what I did. I was lucky enough to work alongside Ellen May Photography and she mentioned to me that I should start it as a business.
"I laughed and brushed it off, but come December last year it came over me and I was in awe of what could actually be captured via my iPhone.
"I started Behind the Moments and it's taken off. I'm so grateful for that."
Ms Zuber said it was a special way to take photos so that guests could be present in the celebrations, instead of having their phones out, too.
"It's exciting, it's becoming more popular," she said.
Social media manager Desiree Georgiou said she loved creating content, which was why she wanted to offer wedding content creation.
"As a social media manager with over 15 years experience across multiple industries, this is the next step of offerings for my business," she said.
"It's a new emerging trend in the cities and definitely becoming increasingly popular locally."
Gemma Latter, of Love, Gem Photography, said it was a great idea.
"Being in the age of social media means couples are wanting raw-form content to share with their loved ones," she said.
"I don't think it takes away from having a professional photographer/videographer because it doesn't replace what they do, it complements it.
"Plus, it's a great addition for couples to be able to have this content to share quickly and keep them excited while they let the photographer/videographer work their magic."
Mrs Latter said there were more people following trends and adding things into their wedding day they might not have had if not for platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.
"Social media is doing a great job at showing people they can plan outside the box and do things that feel authentic to them on their special day," she said.
Albury's Tilly Edwards, of Tilly Rose Creative said although it wasn't the highest quality compared with an album of photos or a curated wedding video, "it didn't take anything away from photographers or videographers.
"It adds a new service that can help a bride and groom relive their special day," she said.
"Content creators are becoming more popular in the wedding Industry and it is a quick turnaround that a lot of brides and grooms love."
Bronwyn Robertson of Albury Wodonga Bridal Fair said the best aspect of content creation was the quick turn around.
"You get the photos and videos straight away and don't have to wait weeks for it," she said.
A Wodonga bride, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was hiring a photographer, content creator and videographer for her wedding.
