The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Couples say 'I do' to a view of their wedding through a different lens

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
May 10 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Content creator Amy Zuber says it brings her a lot of joy capturing people's special moments, which is why the buisness owner has ventured into the industry. Picture by Ellen May photography.
Content creator Amy Zuber says it brings her a lot of joy capturing people's special moments, which is why the buisness owner has ventured into the industry. Picture by Ellen May photography.

Online content creation is bringing a whole new, social media-friendly side to the Border's wedding industry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.