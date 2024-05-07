Man accused of driving rampage across Wodonga returns to court

A man accused of a dangerous crime and driving spree across Wodonga remains in custody following a court appearance.
Joel Rodney Butler was arrested after the stolen vehicle he was driving was rammed multiple times by police at Barnawartha to bring a chase to an end.
The 24-year-old was capsicum sprayed before being dragged out of the utility on April 23.
The car had allegedly been stolen by Butler at a Baranduda job site earlier in the day or the previous night.
The car was linked to a fuel theft at a High Street petrol station in Wodonga, in which Butler allegedly almost ran over a worker and sped off from police.
The stolen car was driven on the wrong side of the Lincoln Causeway and Butler allegedly ripped the front off a police car, almost hitting two officers, after speeding off from the 7-Eleven on Melbourne Road.
Police chased the Ford Ranger on the Murray Valley Highway, used road spikes to deflate three tyres, and followed the car at 20kmh to 30kmh as it headed towards the Logic Centre.
Police rammed the vehicle three times to bring the rampage to an end.
It followed an incident in which multiple Border residents allegedly stole a $135,000 BMW at Doncaster in Melbourne, with a knife held to the neck of the owner on December 21, 2023.
The car was spotted at extremely high speeds in Melbourne, including at between 200kmh and 220kmh on the Eastern Freeway.
Butler allegedly got into the car, and drove on the wrong side of Dandenong Road at high speeds as other driver swerved to avoid his stolen vehicle.
He allegedly crashed into a power pole on the wrong side of the road at Malvern about 2.20am on December 22.
Butler allegedly fled the scene and was tracked by a police helicopter and arrested, with ice allegedly found in his system.
Butler returned to court on Tuesday, May 7.
The Melbourne Magistrates Court heard his lawyer was waiting for further information from police and was hoping to get the matter resolved.
Butler, who waved and blew kisses to family members on a video link from jail, will return on May 21.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.