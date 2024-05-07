The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man accused of driving rampage across Wodonga returns to court

By Court Reporter
Updated May 7 2024 - 4:10pm, first published 3:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police lead Joel Butler away after his arrest in Barnawartha on April 23. File photo
Police lead Joel Butler away after his arrest in Barnawartha on April 23. File photo

A man accused of a dangerous crime and driving spree across Wodonga remains in custody following a court appearance.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.