'Are we going to outlive our son?' Shining light on a hidden condition

Seven-year-old Kaiden Eley may seem like any other growing child at first glance, but he faces a unique challenge.
A rare genetic condition, little understood by health professionals and even less by the general public, threatens to cut his young life short.
His mother, Tegan Eley, said she was "shocked" and "confused" when a doctor gave the diagnosis of neurofibromatosis in 2022, when Kaiden was five-years-old.
The rare genetic condition causes tumours to form in the brain, spinal cord and nerves. It varies person to person; Kaiden has neurofibromatosis type one, which can cause bone deformities, learning disabilities and high blood pressure.
Living in Jindera, Mrs Eley said she has had to educate local health professionals about the condition, which has no cure.
Throughout May, she hopes to change the obscurity around the condition as she walks 150 kilometres to raise awareness and funds for the Children's Tumour Foundation.
"I'd just love it if everyone gets behind it and becomes aware of things that don't quite fall into the spectrum of what you would think, because he seems like a happy boy," Mrs Eley said.
"I'd like people to try to be conscious of, hey, they could be struggling with something."
Kaiden is a spontaneous case, meaning nobody in his family has had the condition before him.
Early warning signs were missed by doctors because, Mrs Eley believes, there is little awareness around the condition.
Mrs Eley explained that Kaiden developed a "big head" as he grew older, has birthmarks all over his body, and freckling on his armpits, groin and eyes - all warning signs for the condition.
"We've been lucky his (symptoms) are more on the intellectual side at the moment. He's behind his peers, his speech is behind, he doesn't really have the concentration skills," she said.
"But he could have things underneath that we can't see. He doesn't have the big tumours coming out of his face or anything like that.
"But that could easily change as he gets older because they say the next big hurdle is puberty, when all the hormones start changing.
"My husband has nightmares about it - are we going to outlive our son?"
Mrs Eley said one of the biggest struggles she's had to go through is explaining the condition to people who are sceptical, "because he just seems like a normal little boy".
"It's hard trying to explain it to all the health professionals," she said.
"Even here (Jindera), we get a new GP, a new paediatrician every single year, and I have to explain this is what he's got, this is what it is - I remember at least one doctor brushing us off about it.
"It's just still very new."
Access to treatment is another hurdle Mrs Eley faces. The closest neurofibromatosis clinic is at Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital, where she has had to endure lengthy wait times just to be seen.
She explained that she receives no financial help and has to pay for travel to the hospital and accommodation, as well as any equipment needed to support Kaiden.
"We've been on a waitlist for 12 months for a neurological consult to see where he is against other kids his age with his intellect," she said.
"Even getting into Melbourne, it was several months wait to try and get an appointment down there.
"Then he's got his physio, his OT, his speech, his eye appointments, and anything else that creeps up."
According to the Children's Tumour Foundation, every three days a child is born with neurofibromatosis in Australia, needing a lifetime of support.
Neurofibromatosis is held in May each year, with the goal of educating the broader community on the signs and symptoms, improving health outcomes, and elevating the voices of those living with this condition.
People can support Mrs Eley on her 150 kilometre walk for neurofibromatosis here: www.stepstowardsacure.com.au/my-fundraising/239/tegan-eley
"Hopefully by raising awareness of neurofibromatosis it can get more funding to help support those affected, by having access to treatments no matter where they live," Mrs Eley said.
"And bring awareness to the condition to make it accessible with NDIS, as neurofibromatosis is a lifelong condition that affects each person daily on different levels.
"Not only does neurofibromatosis affect the person with the condition but their loved ones who stick by them through it all."
