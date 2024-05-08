E-scooter rider arrested, Benalla grandma says she's bewildered by incident

A Benalla woman who was knocked down by an e-scooter rider said the man had performed a loop and deliberately ran her down at "full bore".
Jessie Hatch, 81, was released from hospital on Wednesday, May 8, after the May 3 incident near the MCG.
The alleged rider, 46, was arrested by police on Wednesday at a home in Thomastown.
Police said the man was assisting with their inquiries.
Mrs Hatch had travelled to Melbourne to watch Collingwood beat Carlton, and was confronted by the scooter rider while leaving about 11pm.
"I'm just bewildered," she told The Border Mail from hospital on Wednesday morning, prior to her planned release.
"Just bewildered.
"It was a senseless act."
Mrs Hatch said the man had stopped "right in front of me" on the device while riding on a footpath.
She spoke to the man before walking around him, and said the rider passed her, turned back around, then crashed "full bore, right into my back".
Those nearby gave chase to the man while Mrs Hatch lay on the ground in the dirt, dust and gravel.
A woman performed first aid to stop her bleeding before paramedics assisted.
"They were concerned about an injury to my back and said they'd take me to hospital," Mrs Hatch said.
"They sat me up and apparently I blacked out.
"I was out for 30 to 40 seconds."
Mrs Hatch believes paramedics couldn't find her pulse while she blacked out.
The incident occurred during an AFL round opposing gender-based violence.
"A lot of people were there trying to give me assistance," she said.
"It's just sad in a way, after you had the violence against women round.
"You see it happening around with other people but you never think it will happen to you.
"I haven't broken anything, I'm very fortunate in that respect, there should be no long term injuries."
Mrs Hatch said she was looking forward to returning to Benalla, and was back home by Wednesday afternoon.
Collingwood coach Craig McRae and players created a video message in support of the diehard supporter after her ordeal.
Police had released two sets of video footage of the wanted man.
He hadn't been charged as of Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
