Relax and live in luxurious retreat

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 6
Step into luxury living with this House of the Week, where stately design meets modern elegance.
Situated on a generous 1,436m2 block, this home has elevated views of the serene Hume Lake and its breathtaking surrounds.
Selling agent Nicholas Clark said this distinguished property offers a lifestyle of grand proportions.
"Expansive living spaces and capacity for grand scale entertaining make this residence ideal for hosting large gatherings or simply enjoying the lavish comforts of home," he said.
With its magnificent American barn-style architecture, this property is adorned with meticulous brick and stonework that exudes timeless charm.
Having been listed just this week, interest for this amazing home is sure to be strong.
"Located right within the heart of Bellbridge, with an easy connection to Albury CBD, this property allows you to enjoy an unparalleled lifestyle in an incredible location," Nicholas said.
The main residence is set over two levels, featuring a formal lounge with picturesque views, a combustion fire and timber panel ceilings, creating an inviting ambiance.
The gourmet kitchen is fully equipped with top-of-the-line appliances and fully integrated cabinetry.
The family room serves as the heart of the home and boasts American oak flooring, a gas log fireplace and high vaulted ceilings adorned with Oregon beams.
The oversized master suite provides a private retreat with direct access to the pool and spa area, complete with a luxurious ensuite and large walk-in robe.
Three additional bedrooms and a study/home office offer versatility and stunning views, while the family bathroom features exquisite Italian tiling and premium fixtures.
Outside, an oasis awaits with a pebble pool and spa surrounded by lush tropical gardens, the perfect space to relax and entertain.
Garaging for the main residence includes a double garage with internal access.
Separate from the main residence is an additional guest house. This been designed with extended family in mind featuring a generous open floor plan living space, full kitchen, oversized bedroom with separate toilet and bathroom amenities and an undercover alfresco space.
