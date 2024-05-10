Enjoy private fairway frontage

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
Welcome to this impeccably presented four-bedroom, plus study, two-bathroom residence offering an unparalleled 'country club' lifestyle on the Wodonga Golf Course.
As you step through the front door you are greeted by a spacious, light-filled open plan living area, where large windows frame the stunning outdoor space. The living space flows seamlessly into a modern kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, and ample storage.
Each of the four large bedrooms provides a peaceful retreat, with the master suite featuring a luxurious ensuite and walk-in wardrobe. The remaining bedrooms are serviced by a stylish central bathroom.
This home is just a short trip in the cart to the well regarded 19th hole, 'The Clubhouse Bar & Bistro'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.