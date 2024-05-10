Complete sophistication in Brooklyn Fields Estate

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Discover the pinnacle of sophisticated living in the esteemed Brooklyn Fields Estate of Thurgoona. This Feature Property is a home waiting to be filled with new memories.
Designed with modern families in mind, this residence boasts four spacious bedrooms-three with built-in robes and a master suite complete with a walk-in robe and an ensuite that promises privacy and comfort.
A separate living area provides a peaceful retreat from the bustling family activity. The kitchen features a 900mm electric oven, gas stovetop, and a dishwasher, complemented by a spacious butler's pantry and luxurious stone benchtops that make both cooking and entertaining a pleasure.
Temperature control is at your fingertips with ducted heating and cooling throughout the home, ensuring comfort in all seasons. The functional laundry is equipped with lots of storage, catering to all practical needs.
Outside, the covered alfresco area, complete with natural gas for the BBQ, is perfect for hosting gatherings or enjoying quiet family dinners under the stars.
The property includes a water tank, convenient side yard access with space to park the caravan or boat and a remote entry double lock-up garage with internal access, enhancing both functionality and security.
Investors expect to achieve $635 per week rent.
Located in a serene setting opposite Crown land, this home is a stone's throw from Thurgoona Plaza, local sporting grounds, and schools.
Only a 13-minute drive from Albury, 38 Swindon Way offers the perfect blend of suburban peace and city convenience.
