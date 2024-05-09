The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Boy mentions the 'S' word: What happened next shocked his parents

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated May 9 2024 - 5:27pm, first published 4:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Catholic College Wodonga student was suspended for saying the word "sigma" recently. File pictures
A Catholic College Wodonga student was suspended for saying the word "sigma" recently. File pictures

It was the mention of one word that landed a schoolboy in trouble and led to him being suspended - "sigma" - and he wasn't talking about the '70s Chrysler car.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.