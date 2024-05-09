Families are a crucial building block of our communities Advertising Feature

When a family is connected and working well, it is a source of emotional support and unconditional love - in good times and in bad. Picture supplied.

Upper Murray Family Care (UMFC) views families as the core building blocks of communities.



The organisation believes families need to be at the heart of communities pulling together to reduce or even end some of the serious challenges today's families are dealing with on a day-to-day basis.

They see the issues currently impacting local families as including the cost-of-living crisis, housing and rental shortages, child-care difficulties, and the disturbing and intensified gender-based violence.

UMFC is constantly exploring opportunities to support and empower our local communities to address these challenges.



"Recently we had the opportunity to participate in a workshop with Canada's Tamarack Institute who undertake impactful community-based work across Canada including reducing poverty for families," UMFC CEO Felicity Williams said.

"We recognise that families form in many ways, including couple families, lone parent families, blended families, gender diverse families and families who care for children not biologically related, or those caring for children of a relative through the foster care system."

All have one thing in common - the family unit is critical for supporting belonging, connection and providing a sanctuary of unwavering support.

Sometimes, families need to work through ruptured relationships and all families go through ups and downs.



But when a family is connected and working well, it is a source of emotional support and unconditional love - in good times and in bad.

"As social creatures, belonging to a group is important for our self-concept," Felicity said.



"From a young age, our families provide children with a sense of social identity, a sense of self, and a feeling that we belong to something larger than ourselves.



"This is why, as a community, we all need to play a part in supporting our families to be healthy and strong."

UMFC supports families in many ways.

