Michael Slater Oval rebrand possible, but someone's taken action already

JE
By Jeremy Eager
May 8 2024 - 4:00pm
Wagga councillor Jenny McKinnon with the vandalism at Wagga's Michael Slater Oval on Wednesday. Picture by Tom Dennis
Wagga councillor Jenny McKinnon with the vandalism at Wagga's Michael Slater Oval on Wednesday. Picture by Tom Dennis

A rogue paint job erasing disgraced cricketer Michael Slater's name from the Wagga oval branded in his honour has sparked questions on whether or not to change the ground's name for good.

JE

Jeremy Eager

Journalist

Originally from Wollongong, Jeremy has made the move to The Daily Advertiser to tell the stories of the Riverina. Got something to say? Let me know, jeremy.eager@austcommunitymedia.com.au

