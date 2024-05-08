The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Sex offence trial dropped as man says he'll admit to rape charge

By Court Reporter
Updated May 8 2024 - 4:12pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A seven-day trial in the Wodonga County Court has been dropped after the accused man said he would plead guilty to rape. File picture
A seven-day trial in the Wodonga County Court has been dropped after the accused man said he would plead guilty to rape. File picture

A planned seven-day sex offence trial has been dropped, with the Wodonga County Court told the accused man will plead guilty to rape.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.