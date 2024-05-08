Sex offence trial dropped as man says he'll admit to rape charge

A planned seven-day sex offence trial has been dropped, with the Wodonga County Court told the accused man will plead guilty to rape.
The man had been due to face a jury, starting on Wednesday morning.
The court was told early in the day that the matter was being negotiated.
The man's lawyer on Wednesday afternoon returned to tell Judge Simon Moglia the matter had resolved.
The accused man would plead guilty to a single charge of rape, the lawyer said.
The matter will return to court on Thursday, May 9, for the man to be arraigned.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.