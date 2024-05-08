Alleged e-scooter rider charged over incident that injured North East grandma

A 46-year-old Melbourne man has been charged after a Benalla grandma was allegedly hit by an e-scooter, sending her to hospital.
Jessie Hatch, 81, was walking towards Jolimont Railway Station after watching Collingwood beat Carlton at the MCG on Friday night, May 3.
Police said she was allegedly confronted by a man riding an e-scooter about 11pm.
"As the woman walked away, she was allegedly struck from behind by the e-scooter, causing her to fall to the ground and lose consciousness," police said in a statement.
"The e-scooter rider allegedly did not stop and was chased by a passer-by."
Paramedics treated her at the scene before she was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and was released on Wednesday, May 8.
The alleged offender was arrested on Wednesday and has now been charged with recklessly causing injury, reckless conduct endangering serious injury and aggravated assault of a female.
He was remanded and was due to appear before the bail and remand court on Wednesday night, May 8.
