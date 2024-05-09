Mental ill-health can be a thorny topic, says Osher ahead of Border visit

Osher Gunsberg insists he has one job.
And he's not talking about handing out roses.
The long-time celebrity host of The Bachelor and shows including The Masked Singer and Australian Idol has worn many hats (and hairstyles) in many roles during his time in television.
But the man who has been a guest in our living rooms for more than 20 years has a job that's even closer to his heart than as the suave match-maker on The Bachelor Australia franchise.
"People reach out to me every day," Osher says.
"I only have one job; I'm here to make people feel less alone.
"If I can do that by normalising the experience I've had (then) that's what I do."
It's why Osher will share his journey with complex mental illness as a special guest of this year's 12th Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice at QEII Square on June 21.
The popular entertainer will join the Border's long-running community event that shines a light into the darkness of the pain, grief, stigma and often untold stories of mental ill-health and suicide.
Osher (or Andrew G as he was previously known) has openly documented his own struggle with anxiety, OCD and a darker battle with psychosis and suicidal ideation.
This week, the 50-year-old spoke to The Border Mail about how he put the broken pieces of his mind back together to make a life for himself again.
And why, above all, it's vital to cultivate and normalise help-seeking behaviours in our communities.
He admits mental health can be a thorny topic.
"It's why it's really important to speak about the things we otherwise don't speak about," he says by way of explanation of the work he's done in this space since he went public with his own story in 2016.
That critical work has included his own best-selling memoir Back, After the Break, SBS documentary Osher Gunsberg: A Matter of Life and Death (examining how science and technology can help prevent suicide) and his podcast Better Than Yesterday.
Its premise is: "Listen to feel less alone, build better habits and discover some solution-based approaches for when life gets tricky."
"I'm really grateful to be in a position to be able to speak about my own experience and the incredible people who've helped me," Osher reflects.
He credits listening to other people's stories as an important part of his recovery process.
Indeed it was when he was in the depths of his own illness that he first started "to hunt people down" to hear about their lived experience.
"It was really powerful," he states.
Behind the cameras, the popular television personality spent years battling anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation.
Interestingly, Osher says he was incredibly well supported when he told his workplace he wasn't doing so well.
It's not something you might expect given the supposedly superficial nature of celebrity.
"I was a high-value employee and it was amazing; I told them what was going on and I took responsibility for getting better," he says.
Osher believes that when a person has mental ill-health, a supportive workplace is essential to recovery.
"And, like anyone injured in the workplace it's important to get them back to work, even if it's light duties," he explains.
"The sense of purpose is really important, it's really healing."
In the lead-up to his own severe psychotic breakdown, Osher admits "there were humongous warning signs that something else was up".
He was living in the US at the time and, as he puts it quite simply, "my brain wasn't working well".
"My ideas were no longer my own - I couldn't think my way out of this," he says.
"I knew I was in trouble when I could no longer calm myself down or self-regulate."
For Osher, finding pathways to help was particularly powerful.
He's a proponent of self-responsibility.
With the help of "very clever doctors" and his wife Audrey (whom he met on the set of The Bachelor) he found a way back into the world.
But he admits "self stigma is huge".
Osher earnestly wants to encourage "help-seeking behaviour", particularly among men.
Often, he says, it's a balance between what is healthy masculinity and what is not.
He's painfully aware that more men lose their lives to suicide than the norm.
So what's the norm?
How do we sort it?
"Just notice," says Osher.
"Noticing is really important.
"Look out for the blokes heading to the Bottle-O more regularly, or on the punt too much.
"Those avoidance behaviours is what we do. And they are warning signs that something's up."
At the same time, he warns, don't plonk a man down in a chair and expect them to just spill the beans on their state of mind.
"Men don't talk face to face," he says.
"Men talk shoulder to shoulder.
"Find something to do with the person you are concerned about and go from there."
The theme for this year's Winter Solstice is 'Connecting Communities', highlighting the importance of connection in community for those with real, lived experiences of mental health.
You'll hear from prominent Australians with their own stories to share, along with performances from talented local artists.
For Osher Gunsberg, speaking up about his experiences has been formative - and life-affirming.
In 2017, he wrote a bravely compelling piece for SANE Australia, on which he served on the board from 2016 to 2019.
The opening sentence read: "It's been nearly three years since I lost my mind."
Now, he says, he's learnt the coping mechanisms for dealing with his mental health afflictions.
"And I know I can have a fantastic life," he adds.
"Any day I wake up in Australia is a bonus - there are no guns on the street and there's free health care and water out of a tap."
The added extra is that his wife, Audrey Griffin, "is the funniest person I know".
Together the Sydney-based couple have a son together, Wolfie, and Osher is also the proud step-father to Georgia and "two young dogs"!
Love and laughter is the antidote to the dark side, he says.
That and practising gratitude every day for his own real-life happy ending.
