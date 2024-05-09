Magistrate dismayed by man's decision to walk around with illegal weapon

A magistrate has condemned a man for walking through Albury's CBD on his way to the police station with knuckledusters in his backpack.
Todd Williams was heading there to report on bail, having breached his undertaking the previous day.
During a routine search of his backpack, police uncovered illicit drugs and the knuckledusters.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin made it clear it was extremely concerning that Williams would walk around in a public place carrying such a dangerous, prohibited weapon.
Ms McLaughlin said she had doubts about the need for a sentence assessment report, as the seriousness of this weapon matter meant the threshold for a jail sentence might very well have been crossed.
Williams, 40, of Rivergum Drive, East Albury, pleaded guilty to possess or use a prohibited weapon without a permit and two charges of possess a prohibited drug.
Defence lawyer Jessica Munro said that while the knuckledusters were in Miller's backpack, he could not easily get the weapon out.
"It was a considerable way inside his backpack," she said.
Police told the court that Miller was previously bailed, over unrelated matters, by Narrandera Local Court.
The undertaking required him to report to Albury police station on March 15, but he failed to do so.
But Miller did report the following day, about 1.30pm.
Miller was placed under arrest then taken into the custody area, where he was searched.
Police found a small plastic bag inside his backpack that contained 0.38 grams of cannabis, along with the knuckledusters and two glass vials.
The liquid inside the vials was later established to be 44.29 grams of anabolic steroids.
Ms McLaughlin ordered the preparation of a duty report by NSW Community Corrections to investigate sentencing options for Miller.
The charges will be finalised on Wednesday, May 15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.