Man flown to hospital after off duty officers discover him in vehicle

A man in his 50s has been rushed to hospital via air ambulance following a suspected medical incident in a car at Wangaratta.
Victoria police said emergency services responded to reports of a man having a medical episode on Thursday, May 9.
Off duty officers located the man in a vehicle on Sisely Avenue, near Swan Street and the railway line, just before 7am.
Advanced Life Support and Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance paramedics attended the scene.
Ambulance Victoria said the man was transported by air ambulance to the Victorian Heart Hospital after the suspected medical event.
