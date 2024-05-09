Burning down a tree for cultural reasons 'not good enough' for magistrate

He dragged a branch across a North Albury park then used it to set a tree on fire.
It was all because Caine Allan Nichols had decided it was a "bad tree".
The long-time offender decided to do so as part of late-in-life recognition of his Indigenous heritage.
But magistrate Sally McLaughlin wasn't buying the excuse, especially given that the 38-year-old lit the flames just metres from housing and even closer to a pedestrian path.
Ms McLaughlin said there simply wasn't any reason - "including cultural" - that could excuse such actions.
Albury Local Court has been told how Nichols - who appeared via a video link to jail, having spent 53 days bail refused - had been seen walking away from the playground equipment at Endeavour Park.
It was about 11am on March 15, 2024, and he was heading north, dragging a tree limb in his right hand.
A neighbour who had known Nichols for 15 years watched from his front verandah - from a distance of about 30 metres - as he put the limb on a garden bed directly under a large gum tree.
Nichols knelt down under the tree, then lit it as he began to cry.
Other witnesses saw smoke begin to billow from underneath the tree, with some calling triple zero.
Nichols walked around the burning tree several times over the next few minutes, then walked to his home about 15 metres away on Matra Place.
The fire engulfed nearby vegetation, including another larger gum tree, and eventually burnt an area with a circumference of about 46 metres.
It went within about two metres of a path and five metres of properties backing on to the park.
When police arrived about 11.15am, police were extinguishing the flames.
Nichols denied he lit the fire, telling them: "The little rascals did it."
He pleaded guilty to damaging property by fire or explosion, as well as unrelated charges of possess an unauthorised pistol, firearm found at premises subject to a prohibition order, possess ammunition without a licence and goods suspected stolen on premises.
Those charges were laid in the wake of police attending Nichols' home on February 9 about 7.20pm to carry out a firearms protection order search of the property.
Nichols had been served with the order on January 22.
Police lifted a single-bed mattress on which Nichols slept in the lounge room and found an EMGE-branded starters' pistol.
They also found six shotgun shells and two .243-calibre rounds. In a shoe box in a lounge room cupboard they found a large number of cards in the names of two men.
These included debit and credit cards, a Victorian firearms licence and a NSW fishing licence.
Nichols said he knew the cards had been there for a while, but didn't know how they came to be in the house.
Ms McLaughlin ordered Nichols' release from jail after placing him on a 12-month supervised community corrections order, under which he must complete 100 hours of unpaid work.
He was also convicted and fined $1780.
