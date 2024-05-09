Forged in Albury, used across the world; the impact of Overall Forge

From its base in Albury, Overall Forge is playing a pivotal role in many industries across Australia and the world.

While the majority of products produced are used in oil and gas, aerospace, mining and defence industries, the company has also worked on a range of unique projects.

These projects include the keel for the Wild Oats XI racing yacht, the trunk of the Black Saturday bushfire memorial tree as a donation and a major component of the deep-sea challenger submarine owned by James Cameron.

Their expertise doesn't end there, the company also manufactures components for the F35 Joint Strike Fighter and other componentry for commercial aircraft.

"What we do is really unique for Australian manufacturing," Overall Forge operations manager Glen Nagle said.

"Our team has a sense of pride in what they do and we want to showcase them and our uniqueness with an open day on May 18."

The team

Almost 70 employees work together to produce the unique and high-quality components Overall Forge is known for.

Team members work across a wide range of fields including tradesmen, trades assistants, machine operators, industrial electricians, blacksmiths, metallurgists, testing (destructive and non-destructive), finance and administration.

One team member, David, has seen the company through every change and upgrade after 43 years of employment.

David, a blacksmith, first started with the company in 1980 when it was still in Sydney and decided to make the move to Albury when the company did.

"When I first started in Albury the forge could handle 400 kilograms, the next one was 22 tonnes," David said.

"There have been lots of changes, I have watched as things changed progressively from an old-fashioned heavy forge with dirt floors to a modern workshop. It's a much nicer place to work now."

History steeped in steel

Overall Forge is Australia's oldest and largest forging company established in 1863 in Sydney before moving to Albury in 1992.

Since opening on the current site, 32 years ago, the company has expanded each year shifting from steel alloy to nickel alloy forgings.

In 2014, Perth based Western Australian Speciality Alloys (WASA) purchased the company.

Western Australian Speciality Alloys is a nickel-based super alloy ingot manufacturer.

"They supply us with the nickel-based alloy ingots, and we forge it, near finished shape, giving it structure and strength," Mr Nagle said.

