PRIDE PIPER: Six-year-old's bravery and resilience stuns medical world

Piper Wakley-Keighran's family has always known she's a warrior.
But now the brave six-year-old has the award to prove it.
Little Piper's world changed on December 18 last year when the unimaginable occurred.
After becoming unresponsive, Piper was rushed to Albury Base Hospital where it was discovered the newly graduated preschool student had suffered a stroke. She was later flown to Melbourne's Monash Children's Hospital for emergency surgery before being placed in an induced coma.
Fast forward five months and Taylor Swift's "biggest fan" has now started school and was recently recognised for her bravery and courage at the 2024 Stroke Awards, where she was named one of three winners of the Warrior Award at a ceremony in Melbourne.
The Stroke Foundation award recognises youngsters who have shown drive and resilience in their own recovery, or those who have raised awareness and supported the recovery of a loved one.
"I was pretty much shocked when I got called up," Piper said of receiving the award.
It became her very own Taylor Swift moment on stage.
"She was grinning from ear to ear and was turning her award around to show everybody," Piper's mum Tayla Wakley said.
"Considering the horror that we've been through, particularly Piper, it was such an awfully traumatic event for her, to have something good come out of it was just really wonderful."
Piper's recovery has been described as nothing short of amazing.
"She went from less than a five per cent chance of survival, to then don't get your hopes up that she'll ever walk again, to being here now," Ms Wakley said.
"Apart from a bit of fatigue and memory loss, she's coping brilliantly. She's at school four days a week and is loving it.
"Every medical professional that we've come across, everyone really, looks at her and goes, you wouldn't pick it.
"Piper's optimism is something we all admire, we're so grateful for her perseverance and strength."
While regular check-ups remain ongoing, Piper has settled into school and is finding a love of the subject STEM.
"One time we made a toy," she said.
Stroke Foundation chief executive Lisa Murphy congratulated Piper on the accolade.
"Piper is such an inspirational little girl. She has a fighting spirit and a strong and courageous attitude, which has no doubt served her well at primary school," Dr Murphy said.
"It's a privilege to be able to recognise Piper for all that she has achieved since her stroke five months ago.
"We can't wait to see what the future holds for Piper."
Joe Holden of NSW and Spencer McPherson on QLD were also recipients of the Warrior Award.
Ms Wakley continues to thank Albury Wodonga Health and NSW Ambulance for their efforts.
"Had the stars not aligned and she hadn't been treated the way she was, it's quite likely she wouldn't be here today. We're very grateful for them," she said.
