'In it for the long haul': New operator of Bright's Mystic Park eager to invest

Reduced costs for families and the development of more trails suitable for inexperienced riders are among the priorities for the new operator of Bright's mountain bike park.
Tasmanian-based Elevation Parks was awarded the tender to oversee Mystic Park for the next five years at the April 30 Alpine Council meeting, with its managing director Simon French visiting Bright this week to meet with key players about the company's vision for the park.
Mr French said while he understood there was disappointment from applicants who missed out on the tender, he emphasised Elevation Parks was committed to major investment into Mystic.
"We've had a long history of involvement at Mystic across our trial design, construction, and helping out the council and Alpine Community Plantation with management of the park and kind of strategic thinking around the future of the park," he said.
"We've been involved in all the various different versions of Mystic Park from when it was a community-managed asset through to ACP and the various different versions of ACP.
"Obviously it's a different context to other sites we've worked in, and there's the active timber plantation element, but a lot of the logging is actually happening now and across the next year or so, which gives us a chance to have a clean start there."
Mr French said Elevation Parks would consider a different pricing model for riders based in the region compared to visitors.
"We are looking at other ways to streamline family memberships, including the option of making children free from the park and removing the family membership, which I think would be really helpful to families, particularly in the current climate," he said.
"We can be a lot more efficient as a sole operator. We're not dealing with a separate shuttle operator and a separate park manager and a separate trail management team."
Mr French said another key goal was to make Mystic Park safer by developing more entry level or beginner trails to attract new riders.
"Our intention is to have a team of two or three trail crew, outside of the maintenance of the operation, just building new trail year round across the site, so we will get trail rolled out relatively quickly over the coming year or so," he said.
"It's got good elevation, good access roads and it is a really great place to develop trail, so we're definitely excited to get up there and get started."
Elevation Parks intended to immediately add new services to Mystic Park, including a full-time guest services cabin and a medical patrol team on hand to respond to incidents.
In the longer term, a bike workshop and hire service, improved social space with seating and a small food and beverage outlet selling coffee, sandwiches and snacks are possibilities.
Owner of outgoing shuttle operator Blue Dirt Mountain Biking Brett Hollis, who missed out on the tender after 11 years of work at Mystic Park, raised concerns about the future of his 21 staff.
But Mr French said there would be plenty of employment opportunities under Elevation Parks' management.
"I would say our intention is to offer anyone currently involved in the operation the chance to come work with us if they want to," he said.
"We're obviously planning a lot of new trail development, so there'll be roles in construction, and, with the new trail development and facilities, we expect visitation to rise. There'll be a lot more need for drivers and other roles across the operation."
Elevation Parks has initially a five-year contract, with the option of a further five.
"We're in it for the long haul. We'd love to be there for the full 10 and beyond," Mr French said.
"For now, five years gives us a chance to get moving and prove that we're the right operator for the site.
"Everyone we've dealt with so far has been overwhelmingly positive about it. Obviously we're aware that there are other operators that were interested that aren't happy they didn't secure the contract, and we'd be in the same boat."
Alpine Cycling Club is among the stakeholders to have met with Elevation Parks this week and its mountain bike co-ordinator Cassie Lee was pleased the future of Mystic Park had been secured.
"The Alpine Cycling Club has a deep-rooted history with Mystic Park, having been involved in the development and maintenance of many of the trails within the park since its inception," she said.
"Additionally, our club has had representation on the Alpine Community Plantation board for several years, contributing to the strategic development of the park.
"As always, the priority of ACC remains advocating for our members and the broader community to maintain access to and inclusion in the park they've played a role in creating.
"As a key stakeholder in the park, we have been invited to engage in discussions with Elevation Parks management, and we eagerly anticipate collaborating with them in a manner that benefits both parties moving forward."
Mr French was confident Elevation Parks would be ready for a July 1 handover and couldn't envisage the park having to close during the transfer of management.
Elevation Parks has been formed by the directors and managers of Dirt Art and Maydena Bike Park, which design, develop and manages commercial mountain bike parks across Australia and overseas.
The company is running a Mystic Park user survey to help shape its future works on the site.
